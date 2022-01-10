MANTRA DAO (OM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.77 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $50.02 million and $4.77 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00065787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 422,480,470 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

