Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINM. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in Marlin Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Marlin Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Marlin Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.