Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.65.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MAT opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

