Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $15.61 on Monday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Research analysts predict that Matterport will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

