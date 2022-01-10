Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. CIBC upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. On average, analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.