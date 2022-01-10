Mcashchain (MCASH) Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Mcashchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $739.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Mcashchain Coin Profile

Mcashchain’s total supply is 1,016,546,272 coins and its circulating supply is 681,146,383 coins. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @MCashToken . The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain . The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

