Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,020,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,596,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.67% of Medtronic worth $12,913,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

