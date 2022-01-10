Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 30.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

