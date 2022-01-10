Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $285.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.71 and a 200-day moving average of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $210.13 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

