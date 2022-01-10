Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,229 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 16,265.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 207.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.