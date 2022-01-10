Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

