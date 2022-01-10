Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Calix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Calix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Calix by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALX stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

