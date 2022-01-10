Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,125 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 53,125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PIPR stock opened at $176.50 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

