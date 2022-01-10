Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

