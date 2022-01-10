Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $178,012.80 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $178,012.80 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00305827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,811,565 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

