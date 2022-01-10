Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) by 157.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,404 shares during the quarter. Amerant Bancorp comprises 1.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $358,000.

Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,394. Amerant Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

