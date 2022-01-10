Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $7.93 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up 2.7% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.15% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 272,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

