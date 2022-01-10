Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,657 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 557,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

NYSE GB traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.84. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.