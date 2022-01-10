Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.69. 2,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

