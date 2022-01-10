Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MERC. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $798.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.74. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $85,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.