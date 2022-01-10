Meta Platforms Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $331.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.80. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

