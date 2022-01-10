Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX opened at $0.23 on Monday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

