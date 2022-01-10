Meter Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $13.80 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $521,110.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00010410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

