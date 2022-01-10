MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 562,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 625,748 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

