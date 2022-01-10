M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 50.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

