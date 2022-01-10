M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Entegris worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

