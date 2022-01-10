M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

