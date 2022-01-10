M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $32.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

