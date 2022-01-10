M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,530 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $324.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

