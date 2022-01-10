Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 80.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.93 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

