Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Crane comprises about 2.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $24,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 120.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Crane by 96.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

