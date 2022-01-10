Mint Club Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.11 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and $884,353.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,711,172,590 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.