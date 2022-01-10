Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $15.86 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $378.18 or 0.00907289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $15.86 million and $1.52 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.05 or 0.07355716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,627.50 or 0.99868063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 41,924 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.