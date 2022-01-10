Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.62 and last traded at $224.36. 154,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,481,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

