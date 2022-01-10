Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.46

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 10101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOLN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.