Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY opened at $71.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. Moncler has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

