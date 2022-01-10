Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY opened at $71.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. Moncler has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

