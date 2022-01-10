Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 41.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.35. 175,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.