Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.14% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $52.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

