Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $186,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $231.95 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.20.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

