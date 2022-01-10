Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 182,000 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ross Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

