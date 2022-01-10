Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,421 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

