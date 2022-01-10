Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. BlackRock accounts for 2.7% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 16.5% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $25.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $866.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,020. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $924.19 and a 200-day moving average of $903.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $979.50.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

