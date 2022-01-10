Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000. Oramed Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.1% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned 0.66% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. 3,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

