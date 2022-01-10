Morgan Stanley Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Globe Life by 16.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 170,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.