Morgan Stanley Lowers DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.38.

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

