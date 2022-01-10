Morgan Stanley Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $157.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.52.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.