Morgan Stanley Trims IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Target Price to $4.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMRA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. IMARA has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.89.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 252,928 shares of company stock valued at $595,808 in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 197.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.