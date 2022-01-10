Morgan Stanley Trims ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price to €14.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

