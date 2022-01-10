Morgan Stanley Trims TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price to $22.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 248,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,484,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

