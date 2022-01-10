Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

MORF opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morphic by 379.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

